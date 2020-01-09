PERRY, Ancell James, departed this life December 30, 2019. He is survived by his son, Jerome Carter; two daughters, Candise Carter and Sade Carter; two sisters, Deborah Riddick (Cornelius) and Felicia Perry Harris; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 1 p.m.View online memorial
PERRY, ANCELL
Service information
Jan 10
Viewing
Friday, January 10, 2020
Manning Funeral Home
Jan 10
Family will receive friends
Friday, January 10, 2020
Manning Funeral Home
Jan 11
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 11, 2020
Manning Chapel
