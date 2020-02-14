PERRY, BLANCHE "BONNIE"

PERRY, Mrs. Blanche Noel "Bonnie," 74, of Glen Allen, Va., died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Sunrise of Richmond. The family will receive friends at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Funeral Home (6000 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, N.C. 27407) on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m., immediately followed by a chapel service and a graveside committal of her ashes in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. Bonnie was born in Norfolk, Va. on March 11, 1945, to Lloyd Staton Noel and Martha Putney Noel. She was recently preceded in death by her husband, Hilton Boyd Perry. She is survived by her children, Martha Katherine Perry (Martie) and her husband, Robert Reed Probst, Laura Noel Perry and her husband, Barry Joel Bram, Carlyle Staton Perry (Casey) and his wife, Melissa LeQuire Perry; brother, Lloyd Staton Noel Jr. and his wife, Dale Dunn Noel; three grandchildren, Joshua Turner Bram, Liam Joseph McCarthy and Noel Randolph Perry Probst; as well as several nieces and nephews and their spouses, great-nieces and nephews and cousins.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Jennifer King, set to join Redskins staff, will be NFL's first African American female coach
-
Southern Kitchen restaurant in Jackson Ward on 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back'
-
Watkins Nurseries' 342 acres in Chesterfield, Powhatan and Amelia slated for foreclosure auction
-
Richmond City Council kills $1.5B Navy Hill deal
-
Henrico makes way for revival of Virginia Center Commons, new construction at Azalea Mall site