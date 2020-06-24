PERRY, Eunice K., 87, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital. Born June 24, 1932 in Richmond. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Kain and Avis Kain Jones; husband, John Joseph Perry; brother, James Kain. She was a graduate of Smithdeal Massey Business College and she worked for several Richmond banks during her long career. Easy with a laugh and generous of spirit, she will be missed by her many friends and neighbors from Princeton Rd., in the Bellevue neighborhood near Bryan Park. Also the many nurses who cared for her in her final months at Imperial Plaza. Eunice is survived by her brother, Everett B. Jones Jr. and his wife, Brenda, of Spotsylvania, Va. Also she leaves behind three stepsons, Tom Perry of Texas, Joe Perry of Florida and David Perry of California. A private visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Bliley's Staples Mill. A private graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, followed by interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond SPCA, snelson@richmondspca.org.View online memorial
