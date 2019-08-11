PERRY, Joyce Hammie Brooks, 89, of Richmond, Va., passed Sunday, August 4, 2019, at her residence. She was devoted to her family, a dedicated worker and kindhearted lady with a winning smile. For nearly 40 years, she worked in the grocery business at Siegel's Supermarket as a service manager. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Rosa Hammie; sisters, Thelma Hammie Robinson and Virginia Scott; foster daughter, Carol Murray; and nephew, LaMark Scott. She is survived by two daughters, Dr. Roselyn Brooks Kennedy of Richmond and Otavia Brooks Davis of Philadelphia; two granddaughters, Erica and Tiffany Davis; two great-granddaughters, Aniya and Brianna Dennis, all of Philadelphia; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at the Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home, 2200 Hull St., where viewing is Sunday, August 11, 2019 (today), from 12 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd., where remains will lie in state at 12 noon. Rev. Ralph S. Hodge, pastor, officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery. Repast at the church immediately following the interment.View online memorial