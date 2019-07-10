PERRY, MABEL

PERRY, Mrs. Mabel McDowell, of Sandston, Va., died Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was the widow of Edward F. Perry. Survivors include stepdaughter, Brenda P. Meharg (James); and grandchildren; also two sisters, Patsy Gray of Knoxville, Tenn. and Kathryn Moss of Danville, Va.; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters. Mrs. Perry was retired from Virginia Mutual Insurance Company, where she was employed for 25 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Henrico Fire Department or Sandston Baptist Church, 100 W. Williamsburg Rd., Sandston, Va. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sandston Baptist Church, where she was a member.View online memorial