PERRY, Ms. Thelma Marie, formerly of Richmond, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Services will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at noon at St. Augustus AME Zion Church in Kinston, N.C. Arrangements by R. Swinson Funeral Services in Kinston, N.C.

