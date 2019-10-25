PERRY, Ms. Thelma Marie, formerly of Richmond, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Services will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at noon at St. Augustus AME Zion Church in Kinston, N.C. Arrangements by R. Swinson Funeral Services in Kinston, N.C.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Bruce C. Gottwald Jr., son of former NewMarket chief, among three killed in Kansas truck crash
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
Megyn Kelly goes home to Fox News — and trashes NBC News over Matt Lauer
-
Sugar Shack Donuts investor files $2.5M suit against doughnut chain founder
-
A chapter in U.S. history along the Rappahannock for $1.1 million
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881