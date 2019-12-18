PERSON, Walter "Bugg" Jr., 71, of Glen Allen, Va., peacefully departed this life on December 13, 2019. Surviving are his wife, Ruth "Dianne" Person; daughter, Deia Champ (Derrick): two sons, Jamil and Tremayne Person; three grandchildren, Alayna and Morgan Champ and Jace Yarborough; two sisters, Joyce Edmonds and Loraine Chew (Remmie); two aunts, Geneva Hedgepeth and Lillian Flood; two nieces, three nephews; sister-in-law, Brenda Chavis (Rickie); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Thursday, December 19, from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, December 20, at St. Peter Baptist Church, 2040 Mountain Road. Rev. Dr. Kirkland Walton officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial