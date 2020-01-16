PETREE, Colonel (Ret.) Neal C. Jr., of Chipley, Florida, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born in Hopewell, Virginia, September 3, 1929. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Jacqueline C. Petree; and son, Blake E. Petree. Neal was a high school multi-sport star for the Blue Devils at Hopewell High school. Following high school, he attended the Virginia Military Institute, where he was also a multi-sport star but excelled at football, where he was an All American. Upon graduating from the Virginia Military Institute, he entered the U.S. Army as a 2Lt. and attended Flight School. His first assignment was in the Republic of Korea just as the Korean War ended. He held numerous positions of command and authority with a tour of duty and command in the armed conflict in Vietnam. Neal's Army career exemplified those things heroes are made of for all who knew him. In retirement, he was a very good and avid golfer and by his own words a "great" fisherman as he fished the offshore waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Neal enjoyed life with his family and of course his sidekick and friend Duke, a yellow Labrador Retriever that was always by his side. Neal was a wonderful father, role model and man. He will be remembered and missed by all of his four children, 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and many lifelong friends, as well as all who knew him as Mr. Pete or The Colonel. He is survived by his two sons, Neal C. Petree III of Melbourne Beach, Florida, and his wife, Karen, and William J. Petree of Huntsville, Alabama, and his wife, JoAnne; daughters, Stacy L. Webb of Chipley, Florida, and her husband, Alex and Robin L. Coleman of Colonial Heights, Virginia, and her husband, Fred. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, Va. A graveside service will follow, 11:15 a.m. in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Neal Petree, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Chester Chapel
3050 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
3050 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
Guaranteed delivery before Neal's Visitation begins.
Jan 18
Graveside Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:15AM
11:15AM
Sunset Memorial Park
2901 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
2901 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
Guaranteed delivery before Neal's Graveside Service begins.