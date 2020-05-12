PETRIE, Paul Eric, at the age of 76, departed this life at his residence in Richmond, Va. Loving father to his immediate family, Alexandra, John and Hyounae, Garth and Mary; and loving partner to Mary. He is survived by brother, Donald; and sisters, Virginia Van Daele (Wilbur Latimer) and Patricia (Phillip) O'Neill all of Ontario, Canada. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Margaret in 2000; his parents, Joseph and Lily Petrie; brother, Jack; sisters, Jeanne and Olive; and in-laws, Florence Petrie, Violet Petrie, Jacquelin Petrie and Lloyd Rodgers. Paul was born October 22, 1943, in Clinton, Ontario, Canada. He received a BID (University Gold Medal) from the University of Manitoba and an MFA from Syracuse University. It was in Manitoba where he met and married the love of his life, Margaret Ridge, and started a beautiful family. Years later with three kids and two dogs all packed in their station wagon, they made the big move to Richmond, Va. He was passionate about interior design education, serving as a professor at the University of Manitoba and Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). He held several positions at VCU, including Chair of the Department of Interior Design, Associate Dean in the School of the Arts and founding Director of what is now VCUarts Qatar. He was recognized in his field with numerous awards and accolades, most notably the VCU Presidential Medallion and Professor Emeritus. Paul was an avid reader, a fan of fine food and a world traveler. With his gentle, kind personality and sense of humor, he easily made friends all across the world. He loved going for walks in the neighborhood with his furry friends, Max and Juni, spending a quiet afternoon with a good book and a glass of wine (or two!) or just pulling weeds in his beautiful garden. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to local charities, including food banks or the SPCA.View online memorial
