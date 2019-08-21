PETTAWAY, Mary E., departed this life August 13, 2019. She is survived by her son, John Lee Pettaway Jr.; daughter, Michelle P. Wells; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Friday, August 23, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Fountain of Deliverance Outreach Ministries, 3800 East Broad Rock Rd., on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 12 noon. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial