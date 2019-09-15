PETTRY, Stephen Irven, 74, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord September 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mont and Vina Pettry; grandmother, Ida Duguay; stepdaughter, Tina Birkhead; stepgrandchildren, Russell and Christopher Birkhead; and brothers, Timothy and Dennis Pettry. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Penny Pettry; daughter, Crystal Rayes; sons, Steven Pettry and Quinn Birkhead (Bama); a granddaughter, four grandsons, a great-granddaughter; sisters, Teresa Scarboro (Roger), Judy Dickens (Larry) and Carol Bennett; and many other loved ones and friends. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a wonderful husband and father. His passion was country music, George Straight was his idol. He played in many bands throughout the years, including his own band, Coal River Band. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. Interment with military honors immediately following in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial