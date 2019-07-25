PEYTON, ALBERT SR.

PEYTON, Albert T. Sr., departed this life July 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Peyton. He is survived by nine children, Paul (Diane), Albert Jr., Reginald, Vernon (Victoria), Thomas and Shirley Peyton, Patricia Griggs (Samuel), Aminah Qadir (Yusef) and Carlton Green (Gloria); two sisters, Mary Field (Walter) and Doris Carlton; brother, Melvin Peyton Sr. (Betty); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be held at 31st Street Baptist Church, 823 N. 31st St., on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial