PFAFF, Robert "Bob" J., 84, of Richmond, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, with his family at his side. His work here was done and like he so often told his daughters and grandchildren - I will meet you on the other side. Bob went seamlessly from protecting and proudly serving his country as a United States Marine to protecting and serving his family, which was the most important part of his life. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Peck (Danny) and Martha Clampitt (Richard); brother, James Pfaff (Anna); eight grandchildren, Lindsay and Melissa Clampitt, Robert, Matthew (Chyann) and Benjamin Peck, Daniel Pfaff Jr. (Connie), Christopher Cunningham (Joanny) and Audrey Bryant (John); and eight great-grandchildren, Lewis and Lizzie Gascho, Audrey and Gaberyl Peck, Cannon and Phoenix Peck and Brittany and Brandon Pfaff. Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Audrey Pfaff; parents, George and Martha Pfaff; son, Daniel Pfaff Sr.; and brother, George Pfaff. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). His funeral service will be held 12 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia Courthouse, Va. 23002.