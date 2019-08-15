PHILLIPS, David F., 68, of Buckingham, lost his battle with cancer and went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 12, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Robin Phillips; children, Leslie (John) Jingluski, Hunter (Margot) Phillips, Justin (Paige) Phillips, Jessica (Troy) Winfree and Austin (Mary) Phillips; brothers, Len E. Phillips and Keith Phillips; sisters, Karen Boitnott and Kim Hensley; 12 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Frances Phillips. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Ironbridge Rd. (Rt. 10). His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Bethia United Methodist Church, 10700 Winterpock Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. A reception will follow at Marlou Farm (Oakland Hunt Club), interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Virginia Deer Hunters Association, 13130 Nash Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23838, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, http://www.stjude.org/waystohelp.View online memorial