PHILLIPS, Elizabeth Owen, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on January 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Phillips. She is survived by her son, Rick Phillips (Jane); three grandchildren, Jessica Crew, Drew and Luke Phillips; sister, Delano Rutledge; five great-grandchildren and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She came to know the Lord as Savior in her early thirties and was a loving and loyal wife, mother and servant of the Lord ever since. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, at Calvary Baptist Church, 10230 Hull Street Rd., Midlothian. Interment, Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
