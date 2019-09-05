PHILLIPS, EVELYN "JOSIE"

PHILLIPS, Evelyn Josephine "Josie," of Emporia, Va., died on September 1, 2019. Survivors include James Phillips (Toinetta), Veronica Lewis (Sylvester), Annie Thomas, Walter Phillips, Lottie Woolfolk, Hazel Phillips, Suzanna Stallings and Brenda Phillips; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. A funeral will be held at Antioch M.B. Church of Emporia, Va., on Saturday, September 7, at 2:30 p.m. Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. Emporia, Va., 434-634-2353.View online memorial