PHILLIPS, Jerry G., 64, of Chesterfield, Va., beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 23, 2019, after a long battle with leukemia. Mr. Phillips was born in N.C., but lived most of his life in Chesterfield, Va., and enjoyed his farm in Halifax County, Va. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Phillips. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 47 years, Bonnie Phillips; daughter, Darlene Lathrop and her husband, Graham; granddaughter, Madison Lathrop; brothers, Ernest Phillips (Mary), Joseph Phillips (Ginger); sisters, Sandy Phillips, Sherry King and Denise Schultheis (Dan); a host of nieces and nephews and his three dogs and one cat. Jerry owned and operated Phillips Tool for 24 years. He loved the outdoors, was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed working on his farm. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made through his personal memorial page at inmemof.org/jerry-phillips.View online memorial