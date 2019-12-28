PHILLIPS, Maurice "Mo" Leo, 89, joined our Lord in Heaven on December 25, 2019. Born in Washington, D.C., on November 10, 1930, to Lemuel P. Phillips and Martha D. Crowe. Mo is survived by his beloved Mary "Chase" Eck, his partner and significant other over the past 14 years. Mo has four children, Pat Gay (widow), Janice Cure (J.R.) and Dickie Miller (Anna), Buddy Miller (Barbara); his brother, Larry Phillips (Pat); three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews. After Mo's Benedictine graduation, Mo enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1949. Mo served his country in the Korean War for numerous years. Mo spent many years working for Richmond Linen and then Carmine Foods. Mo loved nature and the outdoors. He filled his recreation hours hunting (deer and ducks), fishing, deep-sea diving, square and shag dancing. He was also quite the handyman and supported his community in numerous endeavors over the years. We would like to thank the Eck family for sharing your mom, Chase, with the Phillips family. Mo loved each of you as much as you loved him. Many thanks to Chestnut Grove's staff and medical team over the past year-and-a-half. At Home Care Hospice we appreciate your care and support over the past four months. Mo was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richmond Shag Club, Square Dance Club of Richmond, Richmond Romeo's, Grandview Hunt Club, Ducks Unlimited and Undersea Explorers Club (deep-sea diving). The family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Bliley's Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A Memorial Service of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. on December 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229 or At Home Care Hospice, 8149 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.View online memorial
