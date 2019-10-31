PHILLIPS, Nellie W., 85, of Richmond, passed away on October 29, 2019. She was born and raised in South Boston, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, John O. Phillips; mother, Rosa C. Hancock; brother, Hubert F. Trent; and sister, Alice Faye Tucker. She is survived by her son, Michael (Barbara); daughter, Donna; and son, Craig; her granddaughter, Raina Nitsch (Stephen); great-grandson, Kadin; and great-granddaughter, Brianna; her sister-in-law, Faye Trent of Saxe, Va.; brother-in-law, Belton Tucker of Douglasville, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews. She was a homemaker for many years, babysitting many children throughout the years. She retired from Kmart after 15-plus years. A graveside service will be held Monday, November 4, 2019, 3 p.m. in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Henrico County Fire and Rescue 10, 6313 Horsepen Rd., Richmond, Va. 23226 or Richmond Ambulance Authority, 2400 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23220. For condolences, see blileys.com.View online memorial
