PHILLIPS, R. Keith, 62, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Doris Phillips. He is survived by his wife of 16.5 years, Ouida Phillips; children, Alissa Phillips and Kimberly Marzullo (Adam); siblings, Amos Phillips (Gayle), Charles Phillips (Brenda) and Brian Phillips (Naomi); niece, Kelly Phillips; as well as a host of friends who will all miss him dearly. Keith was an avid boater and private pilot. He loved spending time with his family and dog, Buddy. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Cool Spring Baptist Church, 9283 Atlee Station Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Richmond SPCA or the Hanover Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.View online memorial