PHILLIPS, Ragan Thomas, completed his life on March 26, 2020. He was 83 and suffered from a rare form of congestive heart failure which had been diagnosed five years earlier. He died peacefully and with grace, surrounded by his family, at his home in Ashland, Virginia. Ragan is survived by his adored wife, Phyllis Theroux; and his much beloved family, which includes his daughters, Margaret Pienkowski and Kellady Bledsoe; sons-in-law, David Pienkowski and Michael Bledsoe; four grandchildren, Matthew, Lucas and Bennett Pienkowski and Brittany Phillips Baird, her husband, Issac Baird and two great-granddaughters, Ragan and Adeline Grace Baird. His former wife, Starr Bullis Lafayette, (by whom he had two sons, Michael Ragan and Patrick Ragan who predeceased them) remained a dear friend. He is also survived by a half-brother, Paxton Phillips; and a stepbrother, Michel Spicer. Through his marriage to Phyllis, he was provided the privilege and love of her children, Justin Theroux and Eliza Theroux Haughey; grandchildren, Tobias and Rhys and Christian and Gabriella; and siblings, Cynthia Hollins, Tony, Peter and John Grissim. Ragan was born on May 31, 1936, in the small rural town of Lawrenceburg, in central Kentucky. The only child of Paul and Lillyan Gortney Phillips, he dreamed of being a Navy pilot but his life may have never extended beyond Lawrenceburg if his father had not decided to send him to Kentucky Military Institute in nearby Lexington for his last two years of high school. After graduating from KMI, he received a coveted appointment to the United States Naval Academy, where he graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science, followed by masters' degrees from Purdue University and Lynchburg College. After serving in the Air Force for eight years, he had a 50-year career in the power generation business, which took him around the world. His keen analytical mind and natural ability to inspire people to work together, led to a long successful life of project management. By his own admission, he was a mediocre engineer, but he knew how to select the right people who worked happily beneath his leadership. The apogee of his career came when he worked for Robert McNair, whose McNair Group in Houston was a leader in power generation. It was from Robert McNair that Ragan learned how to cultivate leadership in others. In the final third of his life, he would become that leader to many people. Throughout his life, Ragan was an avid reader of history, crime novels and autobiographies. But it was not until he moved to Ashland, Virginia, to be closer to his daughter, Meg and his grandchildren, that he moved from being a reflective thinker to an increasingly vocal and active voice in the community. He decided that Ashland should have its own community theatre and put up his own funds to establish a non-profit and convert a firehouse into a movie house. He decided that when the local newspaper folded that he would start his own - "The Ashland Hawk" - online - and use it to create community and solicit people's ideas, comments and reactions to his editorials. He was passionate about inequality and the ways in which our society does not recognize or address it. He saw education as the solution. He attended countless school board meetings, kept an eye on the shrinking school budget allocations and was publicly scornful of Hanover County's board of supervisors and its hand-appointed school board's refusal to remove the names of two Confederate generals from two Hanover County high schools, calling it an insult to both the black and white students attending them. There was barely a place or organization in Hanover County that has not known Ragan's generosity or encouragement. He served on the board of Habitat for Humanity, volunteered at Circles Ashland and contributed energy and support to the local NAACP. Several weeks before he died he wrote a column for the Ashland Hawk in which he wrote about how writing itself has helped him to realize his past indifference, "and, yes prejudice My eyes and heart have opened, as was evidenced by a recent trip around town." "While out and about on errands, something happened which now occurs to me more frequently. I found I loved the lady with the Southern accent who cut my hair, the very kind Vietnamese woman who gave me a pedicure, and the always helpful auto repair man who is going to replace my cracked windshield. When I returned home I was walking on air even though during the past year, walking of any kind has been more difficult. A worsening heart condition has necessitated the use of a cane and now a wheelchair. But the way in which this small town has responded and shown such kindness is powerful. It is finally dawning on me that most people are kind and that this is what makes our society work. But here is the question: have all these strong feelings and awakenings now surfaced because I am nearing the finish line? Perhaps, but I hope it is also because I am beginning to love my fellow humans. As Thomas Merton wrote "I have the immense joy of being a man, a member of the human race in which God Himself became incarnatenow I realize what we all are. And if only everybody could realize this! But it cannot be explained. It can, however be experienced. A gracious, unexpected phone call, a community gathering full of good will and friendship, folks stopping by with soup and flowers. If the Buddhists are right, I want to carry that 'joy' and my desire to love into my next incarnation. In this present life, seeing people as "shining like the sun" could be a step forward in healing our wounded political, religious and cultural communities." On the night of his death, members of his men's book club showed their own love by mounting ladders beneath the marquee of The Ashland Theatre, and putting the following words by Wendell Berry in lights. "He learned what he had to, and he changed, and so he made himself exceptional." We grieve his absence but celebrate his life, and thank him for showing us that being exceptional is a choice open to us all. We loved him more than he ever knew. A celebration of Ragan's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Hanover Education Foundation which is administering the Ragan T. Phillips Adventure in Learning fund, created by the community to honor his passion and advocacy for students, teachers and the powerful impact travel can have upon our consciousness. Hanover Education Foundation, 200 Berkley Street, Ashland, Va. 23005, 804-365-4560.View online memorial
