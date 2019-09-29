PHILLIPS, William B., 54, passed away on September 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy; and his father, Garland. He is survived by his brothers, Wayne and Jimmy; his sister, Terry; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. A private family "Celebration of Life" will be held in lieu of a service.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.