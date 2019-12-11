PICCO, MICHAEL

PICCO, Michael "Frank," 83, of Richmond, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was retired from Safeway after more than 30 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; two sons, Chuck (Jacki) and John (Lenore); daughter, Katherine (David); and five grandchildren, Andrea, Rachel, Megan, Jared and Emily. The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags