PICCO, Michael "Frank," 83, of Richmond, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was retired from Safeway after more than 30 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; two sons, Chuck (Jacki) and John (Lenore); daughter, Katherine (David); and five grandchildren, Andrea, Rachel, Megan, Jared and Emily. The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.View online memorial