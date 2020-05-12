PICKETT, HORACE "PAPA PICKETT"

PICKETT, Horace D. "Papa Pickett," passed away May 5, 2020, of heart disease. He was born in Durham, N.C., on August 19, 1925. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Mary Lee Terrell Pickett. He is also survived by his two daughters, Rana Boeckman and Janet Moore; four grandchildren, Bob Boeckman, Cynthia Boeckman, Joanna Crabbe (Chris), Bill Moore (Virginia); and seven great-grandchildren, Chloe and Lucas Oyanguren, Tyler and Garrett Crabbe and Sam, Tate and Jack Moore; one brother, L.C. Pickett of Durham, N.C.; and brother-in-law, Norman Terrell (Pat) of Mebane, N.C. After high school, Horace was drafted into service and served in the Pacific during World War II. Upon his return, he went to work for Southern Railway. He later worked for Burlington Industries for 35 years, from which he retired as Traffic Manager for the Lees Carpet Division. When he moved to a new location, the first thing he did was find a church home for his family. In each church he attended, he was actively involved. He was a member of Second Baptist Church. A private graveside service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church, 9614 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
