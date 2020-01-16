PIERCE, Iris Marie, 78, of Amelia, Virginia and formerly of Parksley, peacefully passed away on January 11, 2020. At her side was her loving husband of 33 years, James F. Pierce. Born October 5, 1941 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of John H. and Elizabeth B. Stanley Sr. For many years, Iris worked in her family's business, Red & White Stores, as well as Maxines. Her work was never really done...Iris loved and nurtured all her family and remained active in their lives throughout her life. She taught them all something and left a special place in many hearts. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Home was where her heart was. She loved to cook for her family and spend quality time with Jimmy and Jenny. Other than her husband, Iris is survived by her daughter, Michele McKinney of Chesterfield, Virginia; two grandsons, Caleb McKinney and Ethan McKinney; and two great-grandchildren, Brantley Cole McKinney and Leo Paul McKinney. As well, she is survived by her sister, Patricia Baumann; nieces and nephews, Lee Mulligan, John Jennestreet and Robbie, Dawn Jennestreet, Stacy Robbins and Chris, John Stanley III, Danny Tweedy and Susie, Mike Johnson, Terry Johnson and Ellen, Holly Pate and Tony, Larry Holmes and Michelle, Monty Holmes; and many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by sisters, Barbara Johnson and Nancy Holmes; and her brother, John Stanley Jr. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, at 2 p.m. at John W. Taylor Cemetery in Temperanceville. The family will receive friends Friday evening, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley. Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, Virginia. To sign the guestbook online, visit www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Iris Pierce, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
THORNTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
24183 Chadbourne Street
Parksley, VA 23421
24183 Chadbourne Street
Parksley, VA 23421
Guaranteed delivery before Iris's Visitation begins.
Jan 18
Graveside Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
John W. Taylor Cemetery
31189 Temperanceville Road
Temperanceville, VA 23442
31189 Temperanceville Road
Temperanceville, VA 23442
Guaranteed delivery before Iris's Graveside Service begins.