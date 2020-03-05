PIERCE, Otis M., 68 of Richmond, departed this life February 26, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory three daughters, Candress Mitchell, Latasha Bennett and Vandette Little; son, Otis Pierce Michell; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one sister, two brothers, a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church, 10588 Justice Branch Rd., Halifax, N.C. 27839. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial
