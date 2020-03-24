PIERCE, Phillip Rainney, son of Philmon Pierce (Terry) and Eatelle Rainney, departed this life suddenly on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory three children, Pilar, Phillip and Lashay; brothers, Ralph and Aaron; and sister, Kanika; grandmother, Lelia; five aunts (devoted Gwen, Yvonne, Janet and Virginia, deceased); six uncles (devoted Leroy and Michael); many cousins (devoted Keith, Marcie, Sherita, Jeray, Ingrid and Kelly); two nephews; and many great friends, including special friend, Unique; and best friend, Kevin. A viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
UPDATE: 7th person in Virginia dies from COVID-19
-
'I hear the symptoms feel differently for everybody' : A Richmond couple in their 30s tested positive for coronavirus. This is their story.
-
UPDATED: Richmond restaurants that are open for takeout, curbside delivery or delivery
-
Thousands of Richmond's restaurant workers, hair stylists, baristas and hotel workers just lost their jobs. They don't know what's next.