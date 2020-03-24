PIERCE, PHILLIP

PIERCE, Phillip Rainney, son of Philmon Pierce (Terry) and Eatelle Rainney, departed this life suddenly on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory three children, Pilar, Phillip and Lashay; brothers, Ralph and Aaron; and sister, Kanika; grandmother, Lelia; five aunts (devoted Gwen, Yvonne, Janet and Virginia, deceased); six uncles (devoted Leroy and Michael); many cousins (devoted Keith, Marcie, Sherita, Jeray, Ingrid and Kelly); two nephews; and many great friends, including special friend, Unique; and best friend, Kevin. A viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St.

