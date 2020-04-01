PIGSLEY, Andrew Charles. Born June 29, 1966, in Vincennes, Indiana, to Harlan Jay and Jeanie Pigsley, Andrew Charles Pigsley died in Henrico, Va., on March 23, 2020, at the age of 53. Andy was the youngest of three boys, yet he managed to hold his own when the big brothers boxed him around. That all ended when Andy grew to be taller than both Tom and Gar (Doug). He was extremely proud of his father's Yankton Sioux heritage and that both his father and mother served in the Navy. After graduating in Keizer, Oregon, Andy went to Bates Technical School in Tacoma, Washington. Upon leaving Tacoma, he had a long career in video and film editing, proudly working with several national clients, but his passion was photography. He was able to establish a photography studio in the mid-2000s in the Richmond, Virginia area and maintained a thriving photography business for many years until diabetes and kidney failure forced him to slow down. But even then, he continued to make photographic art with the surrounding nature and his favorite dog muses, Phoebe, Diesel, Josie and Maya. Andy had a very caring personality which led to him making many lifelong friends across the states. He worked hard to maintain a positive attitude through his illness and was always sure to thank his many nurses for taking care of him each week for the last five years. Andy is survived by his wife, Kippi; daughter, MaryBeth; stepson, Andrew; his brother, Doug and wife, Peggy, of Seattle, Wash. and their children, Charlie and Nora. Andy is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and a multitude of lifelong friends. A service to be held in Salem, Oregon is being planned for a date this summer/fall. Anyone wishing to donate in his memory can do so at your local animal shelter, the American Kidney Fund or the American Diabetes Association.View online memorial
