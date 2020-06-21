PIKE, Nancy, 53, of Midlothian, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on May 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Angela Naylor. She is survived by her beloved sons, Spencer and Harrison Pike; her sisters, Victoria Passmore, Angela Candish and Paula Everett; her brothers, William Naylor and John Naylor; and devoted companion, Raymond Joerger. Nancy was a loving caregiver to Ms. Helen Nolte and Ms. Ruth Herlean. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.View online memorial
