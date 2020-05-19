PIKE, WILLIAM "BILL"

PIKE, William T. "Bill," 81, of Powhatan, went to be with the Lord May 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Pike; three children, William T. Pike (Donna), Kim Richardson, Sheila Hayes; many foster children; brother, Bobby Pike; sisters, Ruby Adams, Nancy Oakes; five grandchildren, great-grandchild, honorary grandchild, many devoted nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. Services will be held Friday, at 11 a.m. in the Graceland Baptist Church, Powhatan. Interment church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
Service information
May 21
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy.
Powhatan, VA 23139
3215 Anderson Hwy.
Powhatan, VA 23139
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 22
Service
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Graceland Baptist Church
975 Dorset Rd.
Powhatan, Va 23139
975 Dorset Rd.
Powhatan, Va 23139
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Most Popular
-
'You have to give us more notice': Richmond businesses react to being closed for 2 more weeks
-
Criticism mounts as Virginia includes 15,000 antibody results in COVID-19 testing data
-
Half of people around Richmond aren't wearing masks to go to the store. We counted.
-
WATCH NOW: Northam grants Phase One exception to Richmond, delaying city's reopening
-
Owner of Peebles and Gordmans chains files for bankruptcy; will liquidate stores if no buyer is found