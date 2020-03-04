PILLOW, Dorothy I., 97, of Henrico County, passed away March 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Pearl Pillow of Phenix, Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Millard Pillow; two sisters, Julia Collins and Faye Pillow; one sister-in-law, Marion J. Pillow; one brother-in-law, Eugene Collins; and one nephew, Robin Pillow. Survivors include two sisters, Vera Fleming (Bob) and Alice Campbell; two brothers, Bernard Pillow and Willis Pillow (Joyce); and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park in Glen Allen. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
