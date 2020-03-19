PILLOW, Tena W., 59, of Montpelier, changed her address March 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Edna Newcome and Claude and Ceclia White. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Ricky Pillow; son, Matthew Pillow; parents, Glen and Roma White; twin sister, Gena Plumb (Steven); two brothers, Michael White (Lynn) and Timothy White (Molly); cherished companion, Stella; and numerous loving extended family members and friends. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., with the family to receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of TENA PILLOW as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.