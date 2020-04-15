PINE, Joseph "Joe," 89, of New Kent (formerly of Seattle, Wash.), died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at home with family. Born in Newport, R.I. on May 23, 1930, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Pacheco) Pine. Joe was predeceased by his daughter, Janet Pine; and son, Joey Pine; his four brothers, Frank Pine, Fredrick Pine, Thomas Pine and Manuel Pine; and nine sisters, Helen Ratkowski, Beatrice Paiva, Clara Bauje, Hilda Silvia, Isabella Walker, Marion Amerson, Rose Sawyer, Madeline Blanchard and Elsie Hicks. He is survived by his daughters, Vickie Blunt (Tommy) of New Kent, Va. and Renee Molina (Juan) of Chesapeake, Va.; his son, Ronald Pine of West Virginia; his sister, Margaret Deese of Yuma, Ariz. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Joe was a veteran of the US Air Force/National Guard in the 1950s. Following military service, Joe worked in the tugboat industry, as a truck driver and then found his passion and calling as a chef. Joe worked for many years in Seattle as a chef, at Vito's Restaurant, earning Chef of the Year for the state of Washington in 1995. Upon retiring as a chef, Joe went to live and work on M Bar C Ranch in Freeland, Wash., where he served as chef and caretaker for the animals at the ranch which conducted a lot of charity for forgotten children (children with disabilities). Joe moved to New Kent in 2013 to be with family and he became a member at Sandston Baptist Church and was baptized in 2015. At Sandston Baptist, Joe became an active member of the Brotherhood, helping people in the Sandston community. Joe leaves behind many beloved relatives and friends. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
