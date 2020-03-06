PINKHAM, Linda, 62, born October 25, 1957, of Richmond, passed away on February 24, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Michelle Walls; son, Michael McDonald (Alysha Miksch); grandson, Shawn McDonald; brother, Larry Pinkham; and many other family and friends. She was preceded by her parents, Vernon "Pink" and Sue Pinkham. A memorial service will be held at North Run Baptist Church (2100 Lydell Drive) on March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LINDA PINKHAM as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.