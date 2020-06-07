PINKLETON, Patricia, 87, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Waverly Pinkleton; son, Michael Pinkleton; and parents, Bennie and Ora Chandler. She is survived by her children, Marshall (Jeanne) Pinkleton, Daniel Lee Pinkleton, Randall E. Noel Pinkleton and Rebecca Ann (Daniel) Orr; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Due to current restrictions her services are private. Interment will take place in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
