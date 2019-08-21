PIPGRAS, Rudonna Vee Payne, 75, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. Rudonna was born on April 19, 1944, in Gaston County, to Harry Lee and Ruby Fincher Payne. Rudonna was a kind, loving person who genuinely cared about others. She had a way of making people feel special by being interested in each one's life. In addition to her parents, Rudonna was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Louis Pipgras; one brother, Victor Payne; and one sister, Deane Smith. Surviving are three daughters, Johanna P. Chappell (Brent), Karra Pipgras and Tamara P. Lloyd (Shannon); one son, Matthew Pipgras (Christina) of South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Paxton and Shaelyn Chappell, Vincent Lloyd, Phoenix, Gillis, Greta and Ferguson Pipgras; and one sister, Shirley Dellinger. She also left behind many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, along with many close friends who were like family. A service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Washington Memorial Park in Sandston, Va. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice of Statesville, 1308 Davie Ave., Statesville, N.C. 28677. Online condolences may be made to hayworth-miller.com.View online memorial