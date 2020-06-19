PITCHFORD, Frances Rollins, departed this life June 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank A. Rollins and Louise Choice Rollins; her husband, Frank D. Pitchford; and her granddaughter, Samantha Green. She is survived by her daughter, Lillie Pitchford Green; granddaughter, JoAnn Green (Kifu Faruq); great-grandsons, Jeremiah Green and Jaison Maxwell; two sisters, Jean Scott and Barbara Fleming; devoted niece, Joy Walker; three adopted sons, Ronald Brown, Herbert Rainey and Haywood McCallum; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Gravel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery-South Richmond, 2600 Gravel Hill Rd., on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 1 p.m.View online memorial
