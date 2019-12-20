PITCHFORD, Katie Florence Sorensen, 92, of the 3500 block of Kilburn Circle, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. A native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, she was the widow of Joseph Samuel Pitchford Jr. Survivors include two daughters, Karen P. Trimyer and husband, Billy, of Kill Devil Hills, N.C. and Janice P. Sorrell of Richmond; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 23, in Olive Branch Cemetery by the Rev. Dr. William Trimyer. Memorial donations may be made to a favorite Humane Society. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel, is handling arrangements. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.comView online memorial