PITMAN, Lee Richard, of Glen Allen, passed away April 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Pitman and Grace Climenhage; his sister, Shirley Reese; and brother, Robin Pitman. He leaves behind his daughters, Lisa Pitman (Eddie) and Crystal Pitman; his ex-wife and caregiver, Linda Pitman; his grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Tyler and Jadyn Avila; and his brother, Chris Pitman. Originally raised in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, he left to pursue a life as a railroad conductor with RF&P and then CSX that led to a long, 44-year career. He adored his grandchildren and any activity they were involved in, and he loved to make trips to his family in Canada. His family plans on celebrating his life at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
UPDATED: Richmond family — including 5 siblings who attended Randolph-Macon — to compete on 'Shark Tank'
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…