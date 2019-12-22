PITTMAN, Russell M. "Rusty" Jr., 63, passed away unexpectedly December 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell M. Pittman Sr.; and is survived by his mother, Betty B. Pittman; daughters, Kristin N. Pittman (Mike Wallace) and Kerri M. Pittman; brother, Daniel C. Pittman; and grandson, Kolton B. Wallace. Rusty graduated from James Madison University and worked for Philip Morris USA, retiring with 30 years of service. There will be no service. He will be laid to rest in the family plot at Bethel Methodist Church in Lancaster at a later date. For online condolences, visit bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
PITTMAN, RUSSELL
To plant a tree in memory of RUSSELL PITTMAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.