PITTMAN, Steven Wayne, 72, passed away January 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Randall F. and Thelma M. Pittman; and sister, Bonnie Harris. He is survived by two sons, Lance C. Pittman, his wife, Allyson B. Pittman and their two children, Lillie K. Pittman and Henry R. Pittman, and Brent T. Pittman and his two children, Riley M. Pittman and Berkley G. Pittman. Steve was a 1969 graduate of Virginia Tech and played on the university's football and baseball teams. He was a Highland Springs Sports Wall of Fame inductee. Steve owned the Broad Street Shell Service Station for 27 years. A memorial visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd.View online memorial
