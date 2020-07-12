PITTS, ADA LEE

PITTS, Ada Lee McAuley, 87, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on July 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eurid Reid McAuley Sr. and Harriet Thomasson McAuley; son, Steven McAuley Pitts; and her brother, Dr. Reid McAuley, fondly known as Mac (Lynn). She is survived by her husband, Roland L. Pitts; daughter, Amanda Tyler (Chris); son, Eric Pitts (Angie); as well as three grandsons, Patrick Harvey, Andrew and Thomas Pitts. She was a member of Bethlehem Presbyterian Church for over 43 years. A private memorial service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, 2446 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to Bethlehem Presbyterian Church or to the MS Society, 4200 Innslake Dr. #301, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. A public memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. bennettfuneralhomes.com.

