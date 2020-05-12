PITTS, E. Louise, 99, passed away at her home in Temple Hills, Maryland on May 7, 2020. The daughter of Rosser C. Middleton and Lillian Wilson Middleton and widow of Joseph Julius Pitts, she was born in Acorn, Virginia and attended Strayer University. She was a retired manager at Verizon. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church in D.C., as well as a faithful lifelong member of Ebeneezer United Methodist Church in Oldhams, Virginia. Louise was predeceased by her parents, husband; brother, Lewis M. Middleton; and sister, Mary M. Dickerson. Surviving are her nephews, Rick L. Middleton of Arlington and Robert Dickerson of Montross; her great-niece, Emily M. Sledd; and great-nephews, John Eric Middleton, Todd Dickerson, Craig Dickerson and Keir Dickerson; and her dog, Rusty. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Ebeneezer Church, P.O. Box 70, Oldhams, Va. 22529.View online memorial
