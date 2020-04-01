PITTS, Ernest Wayne, 70, of Aylett, Va., died peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020. His father, Ernest Bray Pitts; and brother, Donald Ray Pitts, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Anita; his daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Adam Taylor; his granddaughters, Hayden Taylor and Evalee Taylor; his mother, Louise Davis Pitts; his brothers, Robert G. Pitts (Terry), James L. Pitts (Mary); his sister, Deborah P. Blake (Robert); brothers-in-law, Eugene M. Simpkins (Hilliary) and Mark D. Simpkins; numerous nieces and nephews. Ernest was a man of many talents and enjoyed life to the fullest - whether hunting, farming or "his" projects. He well be missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sharon Baptist Church, 901 Sharon Road, King William, Va. 23086.View online memorial
