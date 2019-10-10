PITTS, JEFFERSON "JEFF"

PITTS, Jefferson Eugene "Jeff," passed away on October 7, 2019 after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Genevieve Pitts. He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Barbara, yes 67 years; daughters, Patricia Sullivan (Bobby) and Val Gooss (Larry); grandchildren, Alyson Sullivan, Ryk Sullivan, Larry Gooss (Holly), Brandon Gooss (Kaeti), Patrick Sullivan (Chelsea); and 12 great-grandchildren. Jeff was a proud graduate of John Marshall High School, where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets, and drum major of their marching band. He and Barbara met in high school and married soon after graduating. Shortly after their wedding, Jeff was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served for two years. After the Army, he worked VEPCO and simultaneously began working on his degree in chemistry at night. Upon completing his degree, Jeff had an extremely successful career as a research chemist at A.H. Robins working on products that became household names, such as Robitussin. Later, his career took him to Scottsdale, Arizona and Austin, Texas, where he and Barbara made lifelong friends. After retiring, they returned Virginia to be close to family and friends. Jeff enjoyed many things outside of work. He was a talented vocalist and a paid soloist for numerous churches, as well as a member of the elite chorus, CAFUR. His interests also took him to countless football fields and baseball diamonds around the state, where he worked as an umpire and football official. Jeff also enjoyed raising vegetables. When he and Barbara lived in Caroline County, Virginia, he maintained a garden that was truly enviable. As recently as this summer, he could be seen tending his cucumbers and tomatoes in Mechanicsville. Jeff and Barbara loved spending time together at the beach, especially Aruba, and Garden City, South Carolina. He loved the water and thought that beachgoers were meant to "frolic." He spent as much time in the water as out of it, riding waves up to the shoreline. Jeff's family will receive visitors at Monaghan Funeral Home in Mechanicsville on Saturday, October 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a memorial service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, you may consider donating to the East Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad, Post Office Box 454, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 or simply raise a cold one in his honor or dive into that perfect wave.View online memorial