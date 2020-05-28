PITTS, Marvin Warren III, 46, of Richmond, Va., departed this life May 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin W. Pitts Jr.; grandparents, Marvin and Lottie Pitts and Cora Portis. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mom, Helen Tucker and Dottie Pitts; children, Raechel, Christian, Ashley, Eric and Alexus; four grandchildren; brothers, Robert and Elvis Pitts and Shawn Morgan; sisters, Desiree and Gina Gainey and Megan Pitts; and lots of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews who will cherish him forever. He served in the Virginia defense force for about 10 years. A viewing will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020. Interment Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery, Milford, Va.View online memorial
