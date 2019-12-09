PITTS, Roger Jr., of Chesterfield, went home to be with the Lord on December 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Shirley Reynolds Pitts; parents, Roger and Genevieve Pitts; and brother, Jefferson Pitts. He is survived by two daughters, Shirley Pappalardo (Tom) and Victoria Greenawalt (Tim); four granddaughters, Tracy Wampler (Tony), Jennifer Covais (Jim), Kristy Jordan (Steve) and Kelly Murray (Reid); nine great-grandchildren and many other loving family and friends. His remains rest at Blileys-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where the family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, with a funeral ceremony to follow at 11 a.m. Interment, Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Richmond firefighter slain in Hopewell was not intended target and was shielding her child from gunfire
-
Virginia ABC is hosting Pappy Van Winkle bottle lotteries again — and this year, thousands can win
-
America braces for possible french fry shortage after poor potato harvest
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Richmond Pitmaster Tuffy Stone and co. taking over Westover Hills coffee shop to open The Westover restaurant