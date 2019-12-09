PITTS, ROGER

PITTS, Roger Jr., of Chesterfield, went home to be with the Lord on December 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Shirley Reynolds Pitts; parents, Roger and Genevieve Pitts; and brother, Jefferson Pitts. He is survived by two daughters, Shirley Pappalardo (Tom) and Victoria Greenawalt (Tim); four granddaughters, Tracy Wampler (Tony), Jennifer Covais (Jim), Kristy Jordan (Steve) and Kelly Murray (Reid); nine great-grandchildren and many other loving family and friends. His remains rest at Blileys-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where the family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, with a funeral ceremony to follow at 11 a.m. Interment, Maury Cemetery.

