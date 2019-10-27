PLANTE, James "Jim" Kevin. On October 24, 2019, Jim slipped his worldly bonds to rest with his parents and brothers in heaven. James "Jim" was born on November 13, 1959, to Gloria (nee Pironi) and Ernest Plante in Barre, Vt. Jim was educated in Williamstown and Barre Schools. In 1982, Jim moved to Richmond, Va., where he began a 30-year career with Kenmore Envelope Company. In 1989, he married Julie Ann Nicholson. Their union was blessed with a daughter, Megan Marie Plante; and sons, Kevin Gene Plante and Joshua Wilson. He is survived by his wife and children; a grandson, Brayden Krol; and his brothers, Louis, David and Terry Plante; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins still residing in Vermont. A memorial service celebrating Jim's life will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231.View online memorial