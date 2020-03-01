PLATT, Jacquelin "Jackie," of Richmond, passed away on February 19, 2020. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Robert Platt. She is survived by two children, two stepchildren and two grandsons. Jackie was born November 11, 1937, in Roanoke, Va., to Jack and Charlotte Nash. She graduated from William Fleming High School and attended Richmond Professional Institute's School of Art. Jackie loved socializing with her many friends, taking cruises, taking drawing classes, working as a paralegal and watching games by the Richmond Squirrels and Washington Redskins. Jackie wished that there be no memorial or funeral service and that her ashes be buried with those of her husband, Bob.View online memorial
